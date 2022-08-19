Episode 115: WWF SummerSlam 1992 (Summer in London)

It's the one you thought you'd never see!

This is the first and last SummerSlam to take place on a delay, the first to take place outside of the United States, and was the first and last (so far) to have the Intercontinental Title match close the show.

The hometown hero of the British Bulldog is going for his brother-in-law, Bret Hart's IC Title in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Besides this, "Macho Man" Randy Savage defends the WWF World Heavyweight Title against the Ultimate Warrior while Ric Flair says that title shot should be his.

On top of this, whose corner will Mr. Perfect be in?

The LOD takes on Money Inc, Nailz and Virgil have a "match," Shawn Michaels and Rick Martel do battle while agreeing not to hit each other in their faces, and the Natural Disasters defend the WWF Tag-Team Titles against the Beverly Brothers who have the Genius in their corner.

In the news, Pat Patterson is back in the WWF after being caught up in the infamous "ring boy scandal," Bill Watts is hacking and slicing away at WCW in multiple ways, everyone is trying to go drug free (either in reality or just making claims), plenty of big talent is rumored to be jumping ship from WWF to WCW to Japan, and Hulk Hogan is trying to negotiate a top spot in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

That and much more on this week's show!