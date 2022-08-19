Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war

A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.
A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.
A week after an apparent Ukrainian attack on a Russian military base in occupied Crimea, an arms store on another depot has been..
KYIV, Ukraine — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new..