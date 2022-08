Alec Baldwin refutes FBI claim over 'Rust' shooting

Confusion still persists over the sequence of events that led to a deadly shooting on the set of "Rust." This week, an FBI report concluded this gun could not be fired without the trigger being pulled while the gun was cocked and eventually malfunctioned after internal parts fractured.

Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the "Rust" movie set.