Tua Tagovailoa, Tom Brady, and Trevon Diggs on Today’s SI Feed

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel praises Tua’s incredible accuracy, Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles has no idea when Tom Brady will be back with the team, and Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs is getting roasted on social media for getting burned at practice.

From Twitter to TikTok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.