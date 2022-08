Aug 19, 2022-Watchman News-1 John 5:12- Abomination Tests & Cloning, Get Ready for Red Water & More!

Aug 19, 2022 - Watchman News - 1 John 5:12 - Daniel's 70th Week, Ukraine planning Nuclear Plant Strike Today, Russia gets hit Twice by Attack on Russian Soil, Farmers killing Crops and Cows due to Drought and Famine, Abomination Tests linked to Human Cloning, Get Ready for Plagues of Egypt to Begin & More!