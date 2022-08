Chase'n After It - Ep. 32 (feat. DJ, Tacotrukk)

In this episode I talk with my good friend, Sterling Schweez, also known as Tacotrukk.

We talk about how he got his start in music, the progress he has made over the years, and where he see's his career going.

He also jump into discussions about puka shell necklaces, living in California and the pains of driving in traffic, and so much more.