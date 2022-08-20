Mick Lynch: ‘There’s a mood in the country for change’

Mick Lynch has joined striking rail workers on a picket line outside London Euston station on another day of travel disruption.

The RMT’s general secretary once again called for a “guarantee of no compulsory redundancies” and a pay deal that “recognises the cost-of-living crisis”.

Mr Lynch said he thinks that “there’s a mood in the country for change now, and hopefully we’re part of achieving that.” Report by Jonesia.

