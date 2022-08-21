Best Low-Impact Workouts for Weight Loss

Kettlebells are a great way to build muscle throughout the body.

And because the weighted cast-iron spheres are super versatile, you can integrate them into all of your favorite exercises.LIT Method is the latest hot exercise movement out of Los Angeles, and focuses on low impact training (hence the name).

The 50-minute class incorporates rowing (sprints and steady paced bouts), resistance band and mat strength work, and foam rolling mobility exercises to “build you up rather than break you down,” as LIT co-founders and high profile personal trainers Justin Norris and Taylor Gainor like to say.

If you can’t make a class, which are extremely limited right now, you can get a LIT KIT, which includes rowing and resistance bands; recovery rolling tools, and instructional videos.