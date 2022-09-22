GREAT JOB BY SHERLOC EXPOSES- US vs MY BIG COIN (MBC)

This is a snippet of what you will find at Sherloc.Substack.com.

Sherloc did a fantastic breakdown with court and whistleblower documents.

US vs Randall Crater(MBC) is the bellwhether case for the crypto industry.

Since the guilty verdict (which you will see the facts at Sherloc.Substack.com) the CFTC has been on a tear by gaining funding and going after other Cryptos, not to mention the legislation that came out the day after the guilty verdict, Now tell me this wasn't a set up.... you can find all of the facts at: