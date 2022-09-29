Family of Harry Dunn wear green in his memory

A US citizen accused of causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has appeared before a UK court for the first time.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the United States on Thursday as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.
The hearing was attended by Mr Dunn's parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, who arrived wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.
Following the hearing, the family’s spokesperson, Radd Seiger, spoke to the media.
Report by Patelr.
