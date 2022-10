New Trailer for Netflix's Thriller The Stranger with Joel Edgerton

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix crime-thriller movie The Stranger, directed by Thomas M.

Wright.

The Stranger Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Steve Mouzakis, Brendan Cooney, Mike Foenander, Alan Dukes, Matthew Sunderland and Jeff Lang Stream The Stranger October 19, 2022 on Netflix!