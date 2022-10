Mindy Kaling is Velma in Teaser for HBO Max's Scooby-Doo Series

Watch the official teaser trailer for the HBO Max Scooby-Doo animated series Velma.

Velma Cast: Mindy Kaling, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns Stream Velma in 2023 on HBO Max!