SpaceX Can’t Keep Paying for Starlink in Ukraine, Asks Pentagon To Cover Costs

SpaceX Can’t Keep Paying for Starlink in Ukraine, , Asks Pentagon To Cover Costs.

Insider reports that soon after Russia attacked Ukraine in February, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister for digital transformation, requested SpaceX's Starlink service.

Thousands of Starlink kits were then sent to Ukraine, which has allowed soldiers and civilians to stay online as Russia demolishes the country's infrastructure.

.

According to CNN, Musk said that the “operation has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year.”.

Last month, the company reportedly wrote a letter to the Pentagon stating that it can't keep covering the costs to keep Starlink active in Ukraine.

SpaceX estimates costs could amount to $400 million over the next 12 months.

As a result, Musk has asked the U.S. government to foot the bill from now on.

.

Fedorov took to Twitter to reiterate the importance of Starlink amid the war.

A Defense Department spokesman issued a statement to CNN.

The Department continues to work with industry to explore solutions for Ukraine's armed forces as they repel Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression.

We do not have anything else to add at this time, Defense Department spokesman, via CNN