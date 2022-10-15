Tampa's Todd Bowles Stands Up to Woke NFL | Brittany Renner Promotes Poultry & Promiscuity

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles stood tall against the woke NFL media, refusing to feed into the narrative that the upcoming game between his Bucs and Mike Tomlin’s Steelers holds greater social impact because of the color of the two head coaches.

“Todd Bowles probably wants to be the next Bill Belichick, the most successful coach in NFL history.

That should be the goal of every NFL coach.

Bowles doesn’t want to be the best black head coach.

He wants to be the best.

He believes he’s capable of being the best.” Jason and "Fearless" contributor Steve Kim discuss Bowles' bravery and other NFL headlines including Troy Aikman fanning the flames of the quarterback controversy in Dallas.

Krystal hopes hiring an Instagram harlot will help sell chicken sandwiches, or maybe something else.

Shemeka Michelle discusses Brittany Renner promoting promiscuity and poultry.

Plus, Delano Squires says it's time for black Christians to make a decision about their identities.