Ups & DownsFrom WWE Raw (Apr 11)

Our WWE Raw review as Simon Miller talks about Cody Rhodes vs The Miz, Veer vs Dominic Mysterio, AJ Styles vs Damien Priest, Naomi vs Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville attacking Bianca Belair, RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy, Usos vs Street Profits and much more.

