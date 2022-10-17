Sweden’s Abir Al-Sahlani Cuts Hair in Support of Iranian Protesters

'The courage of the Iranian women has been unprecedented' — Abir Al-Sahlani, an Iraqi-born member of the European Parliament representing Sweden, spoke to CNN about her decision to cut her hair during a public address, in solidarity with protesters in Iran

#iran #protest #mahsaamini #Politics #News #NowThis