Tattoo trial: Cardi B faces $5 million lawsuit for raunchy mixtape cover

Grammy winner Cardi B is being sued for $5 million after a man has accused her of misusing his tattoo design in her 2016 debut mixtape
Grammy winner Cardi B is being sued for $5 million after a man has accused her of misusing his tattoo design in her 2016 debut mixtape
Watch VideoA heated exchange between rapper Cardi B and the lawyer for a man suing her for copyright infringement got so intense..
Cardi B looks professional in her matching outfit while arriving at the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon (October 19) in Santa..