Dwayne Johnson Takes Over the UK for the Premiere of DC's Black Adam

It's time to hit the black carpet for the UK Premiere of the DC superhero movie Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Black Adam Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan Black Adam will hit the big screen October 21, 2022!