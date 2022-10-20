All Quiet on the Western Front Movie

All Quiet on the Western Front Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I.

Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Directed by Edward Berger starring Felix Kammerer, Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow, Sebastian Hulk release date October 28, 2022 (in select theaters and on Netflix)