RED ALERT: CDC Death Panel Endorses Poisoning Kids, Malthusian Depopulation Event Achieved?

Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall is joined by filmmakers Matthew Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer to discuss the cataclysmic decision by the CDC to add mRNA covid shots to the “recommended vaccination schedule” for all kids 6 months and older.

The team details how the plandemic has always been about depopulation, and they shares a preview of the upcoming documentary on the Malthusian massacre mindset, “Died Suddenly”, presented exclusively by the Stew Peters Network in late November.