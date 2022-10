Canada: Mélanie Joly hosts female foreign ministers' meeting on Iran – October 20, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly hosts a virtual meeting with her female counterparts to discuss the state of women and human rights in Iran.

The event comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in the custody of the country's so-called morality police for wearing her hijab too loosely.