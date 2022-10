Keir Starmer reacts to notion of Boris Johnson comeback

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shares his reaction to the idea of Boris Johnson making a political comeback to Number 10, following the resignation of Liz Truss.

He says: "To go from the kamikaze budget under Liz Truss to a man that his own party has declared unfit for office is the most powerful argument you could possibly have for a general election." Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn