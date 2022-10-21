The Banshees of Inisherin Movie Clip - Jonjo's Pub

US Release Date: October 21, 2022 Starring: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan Director: Martin McDonagh Synopsis: Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer.

But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.