Steve Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months For Contempt Of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon, former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, defied a subpoena from the Jan.
6 committee investigating the Jan.
6 Capitol attacks.
Steve Bannon, former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, defied a subpoena from the Jan.
6 committee investigating the Jan.
6 Capitol attacks.
Watch VideoA judge sent Steve Bannon home Friday despite sentencing him to four months in prison for his contempt of Congress..
Steve Bannon Sentenced , to 4 Months in Prison.
NPR reports that the former Trump adviser has been issued a $6,500 fine in..