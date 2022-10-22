Here Are the Top Contenders for UK Prime Minister

Here Are the Top Contenders , for UK Prime Minister .

With the resignation of Liz Truss, the U.K. Prime Minister position is open for the second time in the past two months.

Speculation about who will fill the role is currently making headlines on both sides of the pond.

.

Here are the four people most likely to be the next prime minister of the U.K. Also included are the bookmaker's speculative odds that they will be chosen.

1, Rishi Sunak.

Sunak is a former finance minister of Britain, Truss' most significant opponent in the prior election and the favored to be named.

The bookmaker's odds for Rishi Sunak are five to six.

2, Penny Mordaunt.

Penny Mordaunt is a former defense secretary.

She is considered a consensus candidate.

The bookmaker's odds for Penny Mordaunt are six to one.

3, Boris Johnson.

Though he was kicked out as prime minister by his own party, some have called for his return to the position.

The bookmaker's odds for Boris Johnson are zero to eight.

4, Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt is currently the finance minister of Britain.

Though he is considered a solid choice, he has lost three previous leadership bids.

The bookmaker's odds for Jeremy Hunt are 100 to one