Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party -- a national conservative movement with neo-fascist roots -- emerged as Italy's biggest party in a snap general election held on 25 September.
Meloni's appointment also marks the first time the country has had a far-right PM since World War II.
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday (October 22) alongside her cabinet team,..