LIVE NOW: President Trump's "Save America" Rally, Robstown Texas

Patriot News Outlet Live is your single source for non-stop Conservative, America First, Ultra-MAGA, Political News, Views, and Opinions, from today's top independent and major news outlets.
Patriot News Outlet Live is your single source for non-stop Conservative, America First, Ultra-MAGA, Political News, Views, and Opinions, from today's top independent and major news outlets.
LIVE coverage of President Trump's Save America Rally in Robstown, TX this Saturday, starting tonight at 5 PM EST.
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday, October..