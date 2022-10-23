PSA Set Registry Secrets And Why PSA F1 & NASCAR Cards Sell For More Episode 119:

NasCardRadio Episode 119: Val and Logan review last week’s Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity Series (Josh Berry and Cup (Joey Logano) winners, highest finishing rookies (Austin Hill and Todd Gilliland) and their first trading cards.

Next the guys highlight some listeners deals and pulls on a new segment.

If you want to share some of your great deals or pulls, drop them in the NasCardRadio Facebook Blog under the most current episode.

Val and Logan pull back the covers on the F1 and NASCAR PSA Set Registry and break it all down.

How to sign up, which is free, and use the set registry to your advantage.

These guys have each been using the PSA Set Registry for more than 12 years.

Everything you wanted to know about getting started and why PSA graded cards sell for more than cards graded by other companies.

Finally, there are some interesting eBay auctions in ‘The Kings Court’.

