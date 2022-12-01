DJ Dacha - Keep On Believin' - DL116

Deep house headz, this is my selection of Deep & Tech House for the best of year 2015, it's deep enough for me and also soulful.

We have some great producers on this one: Soulfuledge, Terry Lex, Przemaz B, Lacey Stars, Roland Nights, Gino Love, JFunc, Erefaan Pearce, Pearl Diver, Demarkus Lewis, Bugzy Siegel, Jason Lee Ward, Alan De Laniere, DocOlv, Jacob Bech, Fabio Tosti, The Fakies, Bibi Provence, Jazzloungerz, Deeplomatik, DJ Mark Brickman, Circle Of Funk, Lifford, True 2 Life, Filth & Smell, Ryan Holliday, Demarkus Lewis, Under_score, DJ E-Clyps, Spiritchaser, Terry Grant, Soledrifter, The Sunchasers