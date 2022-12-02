Biden Signs Bill Avoiding Potentially Devastating Union Rail Strike

On December 2, President Joe Biden signed legislation that would impose a disputed contract on labor unions to avoid a nationwide rail strike.

'Forbes' reports that the signing ends months of heated debate over a walkout that would shake the already ailing economy.

The strike was estimated to cost the U.S. approximately $2 billion for every day it persisted.

According to Biden, had the strike been allowed to take place, , "many of the U.S. industries would literally shut down.".

The president also warned that the strike could have led to 765,000 U.S. workers losing their jobs.

Back in September, four out of 12 rail unions voted to oppose the contract negotiations, claiming the package failed to address a lack of paid sick leave.

On November 30, the House of Representatives approved forcing the contract on rail unions, while also adding a bill to offer paid sick leave.

While the Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve imposing the contract on rail unions, lawmakers rejected the addition of sick leave.

'Forbes' reports that the disputed agreement includes a 24% raise for union workers through 2024 and one additional paid personal day.

According to Biden, the controversial bill will , "help our nation avoid what, without a doubt, would have been an economic catastrophe at a very bad time in the calendar.".

