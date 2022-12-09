Conjoined twins who are 19 and happy to be together despite having different birth dates

TWINS WHO ARE JOINED Mohna and Sohna desire to motivate others.

The 19-year-old twins from Punjab, India, share a pair of legs, a gallbladder, and a spleen in addition to having their torsos fused together.

The twins developed their teamwork skills while growing up at the Pingalwara Society in Amritsar, India.

They recently found employment as electricians, a profession in which they have long been interested.

The twins have resolved to enjoy life to the fullest as a pair after doctors warned them that if they were to be separated, only one of them would survive.

"Our message to the world is that we are happy together," Sohna and Mohna remarked.

Because we live our lives as we like despite being conjoined, we want people to learn from us and be inspired by us.