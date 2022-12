Cabinet members arrive at Downing Street as strikes begin

Cabinet ministers including Therese Coffey and Ben Wallace arrive at 10 Downing Street as a month of rail disruption begins today.

RMT union members are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail and 14 train companies from Tuesday and Friday.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn