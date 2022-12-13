James Cameron discusses the use of 3D and HFR in Avatar sequel

In 2009, the release of James Cameron's epic-of-epics Avatar triggered a decade-long boom for 3D cinema — and his long-awaited sequel has hopes to do the same all over again.

"If you think about the way it worked back then, [3D] was a novelty," Cameron told Yahoo UK, explaining that the landscape has shifted since he debuted Avatar in stereoscopic form.

He added: "Now it has found its level as a consumer choice.

At the time we had 6,000 screens worldwide that were 3D screens, now we have 120,000.

"Most big blockbuster movies are made in 3D, so people have a choice — if they like it they can see it in 3D and if they don't like it they can see it in 2D.

I author it both ways." Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas and IMAX from 16 December.