This Day in History: Da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million

This Day in History: , Da Vinci Notebook Sells for Over $5 Million.

December 12, 1980.

American oil tycoon Armand Hammer paid $5,126,000 for the notebook.

At the time, the amount was the highest ever paid for a manuscript at auction.

The 72-page manuscript included a number of drawings and nearly 300 notes written by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Known as the 'Codex Leicester,' the notebook was likely written in 1508.

It is one of close to 30 known notebooks that Da Vinci kept during his life.

Experts believe Da Vinci incorporated material from the 'Codex Leicester' into the background of the 'Mona Lisa.'.

Bidding for the manuscript lasted less than 2 minutes.

Hammer stated, "I expected to pay more."