Where Are They Now?, Christmas Film Stars, Years Later.

'Newsweek' reports on where the stars of some cult-classic Christmas films are today.

Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin will always be known for his iconic role playing Kevin McAllister in the first two 'Home Alone' films. .

His most recent role was in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' in 2021.

While filming the show, he welcomed his first child with wife Brenda Song.

Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother in the films, appeared in 'Schitt's Creek' from 2015 to 2020, earning an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her performance.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, This 2000 adaptation of Dr. Seuss's classic book starred Jim Carrey in the title role.

Carrey has continued to appear in hit films since then, including 'The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,' 'Bruce Almighty,' and the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise.

Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who, would go on to star in 'Gossip Girl' and then found the rock band 'The Pretty Reckless' in 2009.

Die Hard, This fan-favorite film stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, taking on Alan Rickman as the villainous Hans Gruber.

In March 2022, Willis announced that he would retire from acting, ending a hugely successful career as an actor after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Rickman, who appeared in many iconic films, including 'Love Actually' and the 'Harry Potter' franchise, died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69.

In November of 2022, Clarence Gilyard Jr, who played the tech-savvy Theo in 'Die Hard,' died at the age of 66.