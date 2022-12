Dementia-friendly concerts enchant Vienna audience

In the gilded surroundings of Vienna's Musikverein concert hall, famous around the world for its New Year's concert, efforts are being made to reach out to a new audience with a unique, more relaxed concert series called "Souvenir", specifically tailored to people living with dementia."You can come in a wheelchair and people can get carried away, they can dance, sing which allows you to feel the music much more intensely," says local resident Andreas Trubel, who lives with dementia.