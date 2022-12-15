2022's Most Popular Searches, According to Google

2022's Most , Popular Searches, , According to Google.

NPR reports that Google has published the company's 2022 top searches in the United States.

, Here are some of the most popular searches.

Most popular, searches overall:, - Wordle - Election results - Betty White.

Most-searched , people:, - Johnny Depp - Will Smith - Amber Heard.

Most-searched , current events:, - Election results - Queen Elizabeth passing - Ukraine.

Most-searched, movies:, - 'Encanto' - 'Thor: Love and Thunder' - 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Most-searched, TV shows:, - 'Euphoria' - 'Stranger Things' - 'The Watcher'.

Most-searched, songs:, - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - 'Encanto' - "Surface Pressure" - 'Encanto' - "Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux.

Most-searched, definitions:, - Rupee - Oligarch - Cacao.

