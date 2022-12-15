Russia Is Losing the War": Russian Dissident Boris Kagarlitsky on Ukraine & What Comes After Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged this week that the war in Ukraine has taken longer than expected, and predicted the conflict could be a "long process." He also warned the risk of nuclear war is increasing, but vowed not to use nuclear weapons first.

Putin's comments come as Russia continues pounding civilian targets across Ukraine, including energy infrastructure, leaving much of the country in the dark and cold with winter approaching.

The United Nations reports more than 17,000 civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, including 419 children.

For more, we go to Moscow and speak with Russian dissident Boris Kagarlitsky, who says war fatigue is sweeping Russian society.

"It will end badly for us in Russia," says Kagarlitsky, who adds that Russian elites are increasingly uncomfortable.

"Russia is losing