Jurassic Punk Movie Clip

Jurassic Punk Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Steve Williams is considered a pioneer in computer animation.

This intimate account examines his life story and events surrounding the historical moment when digital dinosaurs walked onto the silver screen in Jurassic Park.

Steve and a chorus of expert witnesses recount a dramatic tale of rebellion and revolution at Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic in the early 1990s-- a time when creating realistic creatures with a computer was considered impossible.

Decades later, Steve struggles to reckon with his chaotic past.

Director Scott Leberecht Writers Scott Leberecht Actors Steve Williams, Robert Patrick, James Hyneman, Phil Tippett, Mark Dippe, Bill Kimberlin, Scott Ross, Stefen Fangmeier Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes