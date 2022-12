Avatar: The Way of Water - Movie Review

In 2009, James Cameron Released His Biggest Film Ever That Would Become The Number 1 Highest Grossing Film Of All Time... Now, 13 Years Later, The Sequel Has Arrived.

I liked 'Avatar', but I didn't adore it like some people do.

And honestly, I was curious how I would feel about the 3 hour long sequel.

Is it better than the first?

Is it worth the 3 hour runtime?

Let's find out!

Enjoy my review of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'!