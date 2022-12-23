Avatar The Way of Water: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly Review

The 13 year wait is over.

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here and James Cameron cannot hide all the way on Pandora from our The Good, The Bad, & Ugly Review!

We knew before hand this will be one of the most visually innovative films ever.

With that said, is this movie more than just a beautiful highly entertaining expensive blockbuster we see released every year??

Or is it one of those movies you must watch in your lifetime - a movie that is beautiful, touching and speaks right into your heart!