Avatar The Way of Water: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly Review

The 13 year wait is over.
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here and James Cameron cannot hide all the way on Pandora from our The Good, The Bad, & Ugly Review!
We knew before hand this will be one of the most visually innovative films ever.
With that said, is this movie more than just a beautiful highly entertaining expensive blockbuster we see released every year??
Or is it one of those movies you must watch in your lifetime - a movie that is beautiful, touching and speaks right into your heart!