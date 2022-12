18 Pages Theatrical Trailer | Nikhil, Anupama | Sukumar | Surya Pratap | Gopi Sundar | Bunny Vas

Wow 😲 That's Awesome 🤩 Nikhil Sir 🙏 And Anupumma Maam Is Back 🤩 I Am Very Excited 🤩 #18.P.T Movie I Am Waiting Movie Hindi Dubbing I AM NORTH INDIAN FROM KOLKATA I AM BIG FAN ANU MAAM🙏 AND NIKHIL SIR 🙏