North Korea fires ballistic missiles towards the sea of Japan

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea of Japan, just days after the country performed a series of tests that would allow quicker launches of missiles through high-thrust solid-fuel engines.
North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea of Japan, just days after the country performed a series of tests that would allow quicker launches of missiles through high-thrust solid-fuel engines.
Watch VideoNorth Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy..
Watch VideoNorth Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles with a potential range of striking Japan on Sunday, in a possible..