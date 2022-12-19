Twitter Users Vote Elon Musk Should Step Down as CEO

CNN reports that after receiving backlash for how he's been running the platform, Musk created a poll asking users if he should resign as CEO of the company.

Over 17 million people voted.

57.5% said he should step down.

People started throwing their hats into the ring online to replace him, such as MIT AI researcher Lex Fridman.

Musk responded by saying, "you must like pain a lot" because the company "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.".

Snoop Dogg also asked, "Should I run Twitter?".

As of the morning of Dec.

19, 80% of 1.3 million people said yes.

.

Myspace's Tom Anderson also joined the conversation, prompting speculation that he may be interested in the job.

Musk clarified that he doesn't have a new CEO in mind, and he hasn't formally declared that he'll step down after the results came in.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.

There is no successor.

The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive, Elon Musk, via Twitter