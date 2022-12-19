10 Transgender Lawyers Admitted to Supreme Court Bar
'These are people who look like them, do the same jobs as them, and perform in the same ways that they do' — Here's what Kristen Browde, co-chair of the National Trans Bar Association, had to say about the 10 transgender lawyers admitted to the Supreme Court Bar and what it means to stand in front of a conservative-leaning court

