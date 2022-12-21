Frigid air moves in ahead of winter storm

Frigid air has settled across SE Wisconsin early Wednesday - with low temperatures near-zero inland and in the single-digits closer to the lake.

Southerly winds will bring afternoon temperatures into the upper 20s.

Temperatures will approach the freezing mark late tonight as snow moves in from the West.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas West of Milwaukee - beginning at 6 p.m.

Tonight.

Snow showers will move in from the West - bringing a few inches of accumulation in Dodge/Fond du Lac counties.

The advisory takes effect in the rest of SE Wisconsin starting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Snow showers will spread into more of the region throughout the Thursday forecast.

NW winds will ramp up as well - gusting as high as 40 mph.