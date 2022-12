Islam Proved The West Wrong In World Cup Qatar 2022

Many claims were made by the west about the Islamic countries and how oppressive they are and how bad these countries are for women.

The World Cup 2022 have actually proved a lot of those claims wrong and it revealed how the western biased media does not give the Islamic countries enough credits, claims without any sort of willing to understand why such rules exist.

In other words, it proved that Islam is right.