Winter storm arrives, Winter Storm Warning to take effect

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m.

The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Snow showers have already begun in southern Wisconsin.

Light snowfall persists through the morning and into the afternoon.

An arctic front moves through the region later this morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly drop from the lower 30s in the morning to the single-digits by the afternoon.

Winds pick up later in the afternoon & evening hours -- heightening travel concerns ahead of the holiday weekend.

With a light powdery snow on the ground, high winds will lead to blowing/drifting snow - reducing visibility.