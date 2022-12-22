Justin Bieber Reportedly Nears $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

'Variety' reports that sources have confirmed Bieber is close to finalizing a deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The $200 million deal will include the 28-year-old's publishing and music catalog shares, which will still be administered and owned by Universal.

The news comes as Bieber's "Justice" tour has been postponed several times.

Bieber's catalog contains less songs than artists such as Genesis or Phil Collins, who also sold their music rights this year.

But companies such as Hipgnosis are capitalizing on acquiring newer catalogs, .

Including Justin Timberlake's, which it snagged for over $100 million earlier this year.

Hipgnosis also owns the rights to Leonard Cohen's music catalog.

'Variety' reports that the song catalog market peaked in 2020 and 2021 when Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen sold their catalogs for over $250 million and $500 million, respectively.

