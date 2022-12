PM 'sad and disappointed' by strike disruption

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is “sad and disappointed” at the disruption that is affecting people up and down the country as they try to travel for Christmas, due to strike action by public sector workers.

Speaking during a visit to a homeless shelter in London, he insists the government has acted "fairly and reasonably" on public sector pay.

Report by Patelr.

